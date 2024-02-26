Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $8.97 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $575.70. 1,026,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,649. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $533.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.39. The company has a market cap of $87.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $350.58 and a 52 week high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.60.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

