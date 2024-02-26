Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $5.37 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,039 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Fastenal by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Fastenal by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $73.00. 5,129,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,205,258. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.04 and a 200 day moving average of $61.26. The stock has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,170,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,070,288.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 19,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,170,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,070,288.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $387,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,540 shares of company stock worth $9,482,286. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

