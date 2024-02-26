Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $12.59 Million Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 462,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,591 shares during the quarter. Dropbox comprises 1.5% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $12,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 424.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Dropbox by 2,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 29,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 456,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,821,281.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 456,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,821,281.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,055 shares of company stock valued at $477,145 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Stock Down 2.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DBX traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,057,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,734. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

