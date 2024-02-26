Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,683 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets accounts for 2.1% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cboe Global Markets worth $17,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 322.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 85.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBOE has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.78.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $196.58. The stock had a trading volume of 633,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 101.62 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.13 and its 200 day moving average is $169.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

