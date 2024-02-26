Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.44

Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 377246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Savara in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Savara Stock Up 1.8 %

Insider Activity

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.98.

In other news, Director Nevan C. Elam sold 93,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $442,000.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $105,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Pauls sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $395,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,302,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,135,594.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nevan C. Elam sold 93,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $442,000.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,843 shares of company stock worth $884,741 over the last ninety days. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savara

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVRA. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,815,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,432,000 after buying an additional 4,948,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Savara by 369.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854,198 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Savara during the third quarter worth approximately $7,232,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Savara by 30.9% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 7,938,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Savara during the third quarter worth approximately $1,887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Articles

