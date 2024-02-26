Sarah Pollard Sells 7,403 Shares of PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) Stock

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Pollard sold 7,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.26), for a total value of £7,403 ($9,321.33).
Sarah Pollard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 19th, Sarah Pollard bought 149 shares of PZ Cussons stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £149 ($187.61).
- On Wednesday, January 17th, Sarah Pollard bought 105 shares of PZ Cussons stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £150.15 ($189.06).
PZ Cussons Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of PZC opened at GBX 100.20 ($1.26) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £429.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1,252.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.31. PZ Cussons plc has a one year low of GBX 97 ($1.22) and a one year high of GBX 205.67 ($2.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.81, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 132.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 142.02.
PZ Cussons Cuts Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Monday, December 4th.
PZ Cussons Company Profile
PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.
