Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,610 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 41.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,980.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.71.

M&T Bank Price Performance

NYSE MTB traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.59. The company had a trading volume of 401,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $158.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.09.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.95%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,770,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,770,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,322 shares of company stock valued at $10,460,112 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Stories

