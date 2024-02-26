Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Purchases 3,598 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,066. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.18. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.16. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

