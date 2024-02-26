Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $679,775,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after buying an additional 5,917,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.24.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,652,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,521,067. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.10. The company has a market cap of $159.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

