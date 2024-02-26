Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Has $5.98 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.6% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $7,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $4,844,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,602.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $7,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $151,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 258,997 shares of company stock worth $39,904,358. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,283,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,566,704. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $377.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $136.10 and a fifty-two week high of $161.74.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

