Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Has $41.73 Million Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 613,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,614 shares during the period. Bio-Techne comprises 3.9% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.39% of Bio-Techne worth $41,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Bio-Techne by 124.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 447.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.99. The stock had a trading volume of 333,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,205. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TECH

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.