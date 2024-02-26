Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Has $34.76 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,175 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 3.3% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $34,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Shares of ADBE traded up $10.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $564.08. 3,280,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $320.70 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $254.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $595.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $570.45.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

