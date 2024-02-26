Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Has $28.49 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 2.7% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $28,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth about $683,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Danaher by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Danaher by 0.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 553,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $252.26. 1,046,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,052. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $255.00. The firm has a market cap of $186.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 15.02%.

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,498.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,038 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

