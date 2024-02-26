Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 4.2% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $45,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $435.23. The company had a trading volume of 603,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $437.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.90. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $461.16. The firm has a market cap of $136.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 44.23%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

