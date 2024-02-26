Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Buys 195 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,642 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 340,282 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $89,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,283,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 18,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,139,000 after acquiring an additional 370,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 52,662 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,873,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $297.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,714,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,252. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.13. The firm has a market cap of $214.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

