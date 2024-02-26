Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 658,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 2.0% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $36,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,633,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,226,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,571,000 after purchasing an additional 123,315 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,241,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VGLT traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $58.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,629,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,849. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $67.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.79.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1879 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

