Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,644,718,000 after acquiring an additional 143,962 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Salesforce by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Salesforce by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,306,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,388,507,000 after acquiring an additional 865,001 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,270,144,000 after acquiring an additional 121,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $8.42 on Monday, hitting $301.22. 6,447,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,966,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.55. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.53 and a 1-year high of $303.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 14,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total value of $4,246,222.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total transaction of $3,451,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,756,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,836,481.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 14,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total transaction of $4,246,222.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,378,322 shares of company stock valued at $370,661,179 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

