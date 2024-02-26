Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 44.4% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its stake in Booking by 41.7% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,697.38.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $9.29 on Monday, reaching $3,515.25. 308,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,213. The firm has a market cap of $120.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,576.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,254.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,383.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $24.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

