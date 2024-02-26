Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 646 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $201.16. 3,817,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,257,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.09. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

