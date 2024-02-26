Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 36,795 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,795 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.40. 2,424,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,774,422. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

