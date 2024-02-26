Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 13,145 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,145 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $12,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.45. 18,211,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,968,701. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

