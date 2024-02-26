Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,132 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $432,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $240.63. The stock had a trading volume of 161,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,906. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.16 and its 200 day moving average is $215.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $172.04 and a twelve month high of $242.96.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.