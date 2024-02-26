Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $9.10 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,950,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,955,461,000 after acquiring an additional 555,878 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in CME Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,995,000 after purchasing an additional 951,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,259,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,679,000 after purchasing an additional 173,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CME Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,597,000 after purchasing an additional 31,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in CME Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,238,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,286,000 after purchasing an additional 181,669 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $219.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,241. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.01 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $78.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.22.

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,672 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

