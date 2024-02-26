Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $371.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,152. The firm has a market cap of $370.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $354.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $374.88.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

