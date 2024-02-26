San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 14th

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0303 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of NYSE:SJT opened at $5.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 423.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.6 net wells.

