Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 4,125 Shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Greystone Housing Impact Investors were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the third quarter worth about $313,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 7.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L grew its holdings in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 104,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 16,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Greystone Housing Impact Investors alerts:

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GHI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.61. 43,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,619. The company has a quick ratio of 15.26, a current ratio of 15.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.37. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Cuts Dividend

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s payout ratio is currently 71.15%.

(Free Report)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.