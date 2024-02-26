Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPC traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.48. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $83.22.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

