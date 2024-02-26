Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 2,727 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,634,000 after buying an additional 45,704,805 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,730,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,344 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 55.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,266,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,698,000 after buying an additional 5,436,403 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,860,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,547,000 after buying an additional 1,069,657 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,570,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,692,000 after buying an additional 226,557 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $38.52. The company had a trading volume of 613,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,483. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average of $35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

