Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,369,000 after buying an additional 2,448,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,731,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,488 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 96.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,982,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $36,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

OHI stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,198. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.49.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 270.71%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.