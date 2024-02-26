Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Increases Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,866 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after purchasing an additional 994,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $743,734,000 after purchasing an additional 662,891 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $134,558,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,709,765 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $354,229,000 after purchasing an additional 541,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $234.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,582. The company has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.02 and its 200-day moving average is $232.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.27 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PXD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.71.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

