Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Mplx accounts for approximately 1.2% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 405.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 38,022 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 99.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 118,090 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mplx by 10.9% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 142,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Mplx by 6.6% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,297,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,726,000 after purchasing an additional 142,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Income Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the third quarter valued at about $4,795,000. 22.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MPLX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Mplx Price Performance

NYSE MPLX traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $39.45. 2,810,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,170. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Mplx’s payout ratio is 89.24%.

About Mplx

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading

