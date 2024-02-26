Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys 22,272 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 1,448.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,272 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XLG. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 904.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.17. 877,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,091. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $41.63.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

