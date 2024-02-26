Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires New Position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,000. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.43% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USTB. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NASDAQ USTB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.59. 25,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,147. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.37 and a 1-year high of $49.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1988 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

