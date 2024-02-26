Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 22,474 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,474 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 2.0% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583,001 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,703,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398,393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,691,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257,874 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,005,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $77,170,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DFAC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.65. 1,850,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,917. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.77. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $30.72.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.