Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $11,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.86.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $296.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $287.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.55. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.53 and a 12-month high of $298.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total value of $3,451,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,756,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,836,481.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total value of $3,451,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,756,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,836,481.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,378,322 shares of company stock valued at $370,661,179. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

