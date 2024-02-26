Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 43,076 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAGE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after acquiring an additional 792,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,850,000 after acquiring an additional 666,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,833,000 after acquiring an additional 580,250 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $18,715,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 704,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,354,000 after acquiring an additional 368,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.59.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $22.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.15 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 626.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2621.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

