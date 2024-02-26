Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th.

SAFT stock opened at $84.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Safety Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $65.78 and a 12-month high of $88.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.15 and its 200 day moving average is $75.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 170.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 2,169.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Point72 Middle East FZE boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 144.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 2,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

