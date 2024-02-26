Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th.
Safety Insurance Group Trading Down 2.3 %
SAFT stock opened at $84.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Safety Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $65.78 and a 12-month high of $88.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.15 and its 200 day moving average is $75.43.
Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 170.62%.
Safety Insurance Group Company Profile
Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.
