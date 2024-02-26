Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

RHP has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.71.

RHP stock opened at $119.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.76. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $122.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.94%.

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after buying an additional 13,566 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,377,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 47,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

