Ryan Specialty (RYAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Ryan Specialty to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE RYAN opened at $47.04 on Monday. Ryan Specialty has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.09 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

