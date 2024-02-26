Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RY. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $98.66 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $102.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.63. The company has a market cap of $139.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $1.0155 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,375,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,474,000 after purchasing an additional 205,658 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,836,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,175,000 after acquiring an additional 285,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.6% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,271,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,611,000 after purchasing an additional 142,033 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 59.0% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

