Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Price Target to $17.00

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DRVN has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Driven Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Driven Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Driven Brands stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,025. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $553.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.92 million. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 32.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc raised its position in Driven Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 8.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 18.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

