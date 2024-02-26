Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Sprott (TSE:SII) Price Target to C$54.00

Sprott (TSE:SII – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sprott from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.336 dividend. This is an increase from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Sprott’s payout ratio is 62.50%.
About Sprott
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
