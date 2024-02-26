Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target to $23.00

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.30.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLX

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $21.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average is $20.79. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 50.69% and a return on equity of 13.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 70.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 576.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.