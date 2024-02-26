Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Price Target to C$9.00

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 1.3 %
BHC opened at C$12.39 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of C$7.56 and a one year high of C$13.53. The company has a market cap of C$4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,583.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.62.
About Bausch Health Companies
