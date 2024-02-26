Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,599 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,193,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,049,248,000 after acquiring an additional 507,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $845,418,000 after purchasing an additional 197,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,355,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $600,541,000 after purchasing an additional 662,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $148.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $149.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.88 and a 200-day moving average of $127.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.42.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

