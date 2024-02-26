Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,599 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,193,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,049,248,000 after acquiring an additional 507,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $845,418,000 after purchasing an additional 197,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,355,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $600,541,000 after purchasing an additional 662,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $148.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $149.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.88 and a 200-day moving average of $127.22.
Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.
