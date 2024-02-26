Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $9.00.

Separately, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Root in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Root currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.36.

Root Stock Up 27.6 %

Insider Transactions at Root

ROOT opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $247.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.55. Root has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.

In other news, insider Jonathan Allison sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $56,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,541.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Root

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Root by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 392,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. HST Ventures LLC increased its holdings in Root by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 51,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Root by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 717,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 423,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Root by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

