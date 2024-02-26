Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

RR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.04) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.02) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.90) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 261.20 ($3.29).

RR stock opened at GBX 353.10 ($4.45) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,765.50, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.75. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 106.69 ($1.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 334.20 ($4.21). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 307.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 255.58.

In other news, insider Stuart Bradie acquired 95,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £248,136.20 ($312,435.41). In related news, insider Stuart Bradie purchased 95,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £248,136.20 ($312,435.41). Also, insider Angela Strank bought 5,643 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 352 ($4.43) per share, with a total value of £19,863.36 ($25,010.53). Insiders purchased 123,592 shares of company stock worth $34,297,605 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

