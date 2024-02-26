Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Purchased by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,193,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 538,209 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $85,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $212,818.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 238,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,112,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 20,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $604,916.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,554,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $212,818.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,112,244.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,618 shares of company stock valued at $941,797. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCKT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.23. 160,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,012. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $32.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.94. The company has a quick ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

