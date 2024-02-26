Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered Rivian Automotive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.45.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 12.1 %

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.11. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 396.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

