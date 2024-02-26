Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.07. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

